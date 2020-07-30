Verizon launches new LTE Home Internet service

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon launched a new LTE Home Internet service on Thursday. The plan aims to expand Verizon services to customers in rural areas of the US with limited or no broadband outside the wireless company's 5G Home and Fios plans.

"Our 4G LTE network keeps our customers connected when and where it matters most," said Frank Boulben, senior vice president of consumer marketing and products at Verizon, in a release. "Especially now, when so many are counting on reliable connectivity for remote work and educational needs."

The LTE Home Internet service will provide unlimited data and internet download speeds of 25 to 50 Mbps, said Verizon. The new internet service will be available in Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky. You can find out if LTE Home Internet is available near you at Verizon's website.

Verizon said its LTE Home Internet will cost $40 a month for Verizon wireless customers and $60 a month for non-Verizon customers. The LTE home router is also $10 each month with Verizon's device payment plan.