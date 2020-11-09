Verizon launches GizmoWatch Disney edition ahead of the holiday season

Verizon/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Verizon on Monday announced its kid-friendly GizmoWatch series will now carry a Disney edition. Kids can now have characters like Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, Elsa from Frozen, as well as other Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters, set as their watch face.

The GizmoWatch Disney Edition animates the characters on the watch face to make for an even more kid-friendly interactive experience when checking the weather and notifications. The watch has activity features to keep kids moving and subsequent rewards.

The GizmoWatch Disney Edition has a front-facing camera for kids to send picture and video message to up to 10 trusted contacts. The watch also includes simple parental controls, medical ID setup, and a built-in GPS locator under the GizmoHub app. The watch also has an easy-to-use SOS button for kids to press, which puts them in touch with their emergency contact.

You can preorder the GizmoWatch Disney Edition on Nov. 12 for $200, plus a $10 monthly fee, according to Verizon, at Disney GizmoWatch online or through the My Verizon app. But, if you preorder the watch, you'll get $50 off if you also purchase a smartphone. The watch will go on sale Nov. 19, Verizon told CNET on Monday.

Over the last few years, Verizon has been working to grow its Gizmo line of kids' tech products. The carrier introduced the GizmoWatch in 2018.