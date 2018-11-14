Verizon just made its first 5G video call on a Moto Z3

On the march to 5G, Verizon made its first call using the network on Tuesday.
The company used a Moto Z3 paired with a 5G Moto Mod to make video calls and do some internet browsing.
"This test is also one step closer to getting upgraded speed and connectivity that will affect all aspects of our daily lives," said Shakil Barkat, vice president of global product development for Motorola in a statement.
Verizon will start offering 5G in 2019.
