Verizon introduces new prepaid plans

Verizon, one of the top carriers in the US, is introducing new pricing options for its prepaid phone plans. Starting June 6, you can get 3GB for $40, 7GB for $50 or 10GB for $60 a month. Unused data can be rolled over to the next month.

In addition, Verizon still offers an $80 prepaid plan with unlimited data and you can get $100 (credited back from your bill) if you activate a new line.

Keep in mind, however, that similar to its competitor AT&T, Verizon will throttle video streams to 480p. And after you use all your high-speed data, you'll be slowed down to 128kbps until the cycle resets.