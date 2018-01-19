Verizon to include Mexico and Canada to Go Unlimited plan starting Jan. 25

Josh Miller/CNET

Starting next week, users with either of Verizon's two unlimited plans can call and text to Mexico and Canada, as well as use data when visiting.

Verizon has two tiers of unlimited plans: Go Unlimited (which costs $40 a month for four lines each) and the slightly more expensive Beyond Unlimited (which costs $50 a month for four lines each). Mexico and Canada were already included in Beyond Unlimited and on Jan. 25, the Go Unlimited plan will include those countries too.

While the inclusion is an added bonus for those who call or visit those two countries every so often, customers who anticipate more frequent use should be wary.

Using 4G LTE data in Mexico and Canada will be throttled to 2G speeds after 500MB a day. And although texts and calls are unlimited under usual circumstances, it might not be if more than half of your text, talk and data usage in a 60-day period is in Canada or Mexico. In that case, Verizon reserves the right to limit or remove the service from your plan.

For more information, check out the details of Verizon's unlimited plans and read CNET's how-to about using your phone abroad without breaking the bank.