Verizon expands LTE Home Internet to 48 states

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon has announced an expansion of its newly launched LTE Home Internet service, with the network footprint now reaching 189 regions across 48 states. As of Thursday, Verizon said it's available in some rural areas of every US state except Alaska and Vermont.

Verizon launched the new LTE Home service in July, aiming to bring better home internet services to people living in rural areas. It was initially launched in parts of Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.

The for existing Verizon cell phone customers, or $60 a month for non-Verizon customers. It provides download speeds of around 25Mbps and peak download speeds of up to 50Mbps.

"This summer, we introduced LTE Home Internet in select pilot markets, and the response from customers was incredible," said Frank Boulben, Verizon SVP pf consumer marketing and products. "It's clear the need for connectivity has never been greater during these challenging times."

Read more: The best internet providers for 2020: How to choose cable vs. DSL vs. satellite and more

You can check online to see if it's available in your area.

Verizon's 5G Home service is now also available in eight cities after expanding to Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday. It's also live in Sacramento, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis and Detroit, and will be available in two more cities by the end of this year.