Verizon expands its 5G network into San Jose, California

Verizon said Thursday that San Jose, California, has joined the list of US cities that can use the company's 5G network. Verizon has now turned on its speedy 5G network in 36 cities since it first rolled out 5G last year.

The company said its 5G network will be available in parts of downtown San Jose, Little Saigon, Little Italy, West San Jose, North San Jose in the technology corridor, and South San Jose near landmarks such as the Japanese Friendship Garden, Guadalupe River Park, Arena Green East, and outside of the CEFCU Stadium and Excite Ballpark.

The other cites Verizon has already lit up with 5G include Los Angeles; New York; Washington, DC; Chicago; Dallas; Boston; Phoenix; Houston; Miami; Atlanta; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Boise, Idaho; Cincinnati; Denver; Greensboro, North Carolina; Cleveland; Des Moines, Iowa; Hampton Roads, Virginia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Hoboken, New Jersey; Providence, Rhode Island; Indianapolis; Memphis, Tennessee; Omaha, Nebraska; Salt Lake City; San Diego; Kansas City, Missouri; Panama City, Florida; Sioux Falls, Indiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; Minneapolis; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Spokane, Washington.