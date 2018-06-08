Verizon cuts prices on Fitbit Versa, UE Boom 2 speaker for June

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the entire month of June, Verizon has dropped its prices on Fitbit's latest fitness smartwatch, LifeProof cases and UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker.

The Fitbit Versa, which CNET Senior Editor Scott Stein said, "is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker under $200," is even more under that price, selling for $180. If you like the look of the Apple Watch, but not the price, this might be your next best bet.

Now Playing: Watch this: Unboxing the Fitbit Versa

Verizon is knocking $10 off LifeProof cases for Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones and Google Pixel 2 phones with the discounted prices ranging from $40 to $100. Although saving 10 bucks is nice, the better part of the deal is if you buy from Verizon you'll get a one-year Total Water Protection Plan covering repair or replacement of your device if it gets water damage while in the case.

Lastly, with summer travel season upon us, you might want to consider picking up a new Bluetooth speaker and Verizon has one of our favorites, the UE Boom 2, for $80 off and takes the price down to $100. The speaker is waterproof, stain- and shock-resistant and can play for up to 15 hours. And if you buy two, they can be paired for stereo playback.