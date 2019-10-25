Verizon builds on wireless strength with growth in subscribers

Getty Images

Wireless is where it's at for Verizon. Just look at the company's most recent quarterly results. The company continues to rack up new wireless customers as it goes city by city to roll out 5G. But its traditional video business is slumping as more and more customers cut the cord for online services.

For the third quarter, Verizon said it added a total of 615,000 postpaid customers, those valuable customers who pay at the end of the month and tend to spend more money on service. It also added 444,000 prepaid subscribers.

But while Verizon toted up those wireless additions, it lost customers on its traditional wireline service. The company said that it added 30,000 new customers for its Fios Internet business, but it lost 67,000 video customers, as customers cut the cord and moved to streaming online video services.

In total, Verizon reported third-quarter revenue of $32.9 billion versus the $32.7 billion expected by analysts, according to Yahoo Finance. The company's revenue for wireless came in at $23.6 billion, a 3% increase from the same quarter a year ago. This was just shy of analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. Wireline revenue came in at $7.1 billion, a 4% decline from a year earlier.

All of this comes as Verizon plugs away at a major network overhaul in its move to 5G. This next-generation cellular technology will offer a massive speed boost and a smarter, more responsive network that can connect thousands of different devices around us. But the transformation is taking time.

Meanwhile, the video market is also in a massive shift as consumers dump traditional paid TV services from cable and telecom companies for online services from companies like Netflix and Amazon. And as media brands, like Disney, launch their own streaming services, it puts even more pressure on companies like Verizon that are trying to sell packages of old-school TV channels.

Verizon is in the process of making this shift, too, as it looks to these streaming services to help boost its wireless services. On Thursday the company announced it is giving customers of its unlimited wireless plan 12 months of Disney Plus for free starting Nov. 12, the launch date for the streaming service. After the promotional period, the subscription for the new streaming service will jump to $6.99.

All of this is an attempt to continue to boost its mobile subscriber numbers in the face of stiff competition from rivals, such as AT&T and T-Mobile.