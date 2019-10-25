Verizon brings its 5G service to Dallas and Omaha

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon is turning on its 5G service in Dallas and Omaha. The wireless carrier on Friday said it was expanding to the two new cities, bringing its 5G network count to 15.

"Customers in Dallas and Omaha become the latest to experience the super-fast download speeds delivered by our 5G Ultra Wideband service," said Kyle Malady, Verizon's chief technology officer, in a release. "We're focused on building 5G right in order to enable unique experiences for our customers."

The new cities give Verizon's 5G network some distance over Sprint's nine 5G cities and T-Mobile's six. AT&T is still in the "lead" at 21 total cities, but unlike the other three carriers, it still doesn't let consumers onto its network.

Verizon says it plans to have 5G in over 30 cities by the end of 2019.

