Verizon and Smithsonian launch AR museums

As COVID-19 restrictions continue, Verizon is putting Smithsonian museums online for everyone to access. The Smithsonian Open Access Initiative is aimed at providing students, teachers and parents with educational content, partnering with Verizon's 5G Labs to launch this via augmented reality and narrated audio.
"Whether kids have returned to the classroom or are remote learning, we need to think of new ways technology can help them engage with educational content," said Sanyogita Shamsunder, Verizon VP of Technology Development and 5G Labs. "Activating Smithsonian Open Access is a great step forward toward immersive, interactive and remote experiences."
So far, there are exhibits from US history, air and space, innovative inventions, arts and architecture, and extinct animals.
Here's how to view them all on your phone:
- Open a QR reader app on your phone
- Point the reader app at one of the QR codes on Verizon's virtual museum site
- Click "open link"
- The exhibit and description will appear in 3D
- You can click "see it in your space" in the top right corner of your screen to turn on your camera
- Hit "allow" for the app to use your camera and microphone
- Click the volume button on screen to hear the audio description of the exhibit
- You can also click "learn more" in the bottom right corner of your screen to see further images and information on the exhibit.
