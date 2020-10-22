Verizon and Smithsonian launch AR museums

Corinne Reichert/CNET

As COVID-19 restrictions continue, Verizon is putting Smithsonian museums online for everyone to access. The Smithsonian Open Access Initiative is aimed at providing students, teachers and parents with educational content, partnering with Verizon's 5G Labs to launch this via augmented reality and narrated audio.

"Whether kids have returned to the classroom or are remote learning, we need to think of new ways technology can help them engage with educational content," said Sanyogita Shamsunder, Verizon VP of Technology Development and 5G Labs. "Activating Smithsonian Open Access is a great step forward toward immersive, interactive and remote experiences."

So far, there are exhibits from US history, air and space, innovative inventions, arts and architecture, and extinct animals.

Here's how to view them all on your phone: