Verizon adds new unlimited plan discounts for college and graduate students

Angela Lang/CNET

After adding discounts for nurses and teachers in April, Verizon is expanding its discount program to add college and graduate students. The new deal, which goes live on July 2, offers up to $25 off for up to four years on the company's unlimited plans.

The deal is open to both new and existing Verizon users who are enrolled as "undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate college students." Those with one eligible student will be able to save $10 per month on their bill while plans with two eligible students will be able to save the maximum of $25.

A recent Verizon unlimited plan is required and you will need to annually verify that you are enrolled in a program. Students will also need to be either the owner of their plan or an "account manager" on it to get the deal. You can designate up to three lines per plan to be account managers through the My Verizon app or website, going to a store or calling into customer service.

Those on a family plan that already receives a discount from the carrier will not be able to stack these new savings with existing ones. You will, however, still be able to take advantage of Verizon's bundling of Disney Plus for one year and, on plans that offer it, free Apple Music.

The news was shared alongside an announcement that Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg was giving a virtual commencement speech to the class of 2020 at 11 a.m. ET Friday on the company's LinkedIn page alongside former President Bill Clinton. Despite the concurrent commencement news, this new offer does not apply to recent college graduates who aren't continuing their education.