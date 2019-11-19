Verizon 5G service goes live in Boston, Houston and Sioux Falls

James Martin/CNET

Verizon 5G networking makes its way to three more cities Tuesday: Boston, Houston and Sioux Falls. This brings the total number of cities with the carrier's faster network to 18, with plans to reach 30 by the end of 2019.

"We are building our 5G Ultra Wideband network to support the type of transformative breakthroughs people imagine when they think of next-generation connectivity," said Kyle Malady, Verizon's chief technology officer, in a press release Tuesday.

As in other locations, the 5G Ultra Wideband service is available only in certain parts of the city. Boston Verizon customers with 5G phones can see the faster speed in the Fenway area, including along Brookline Avenue near Beth Israel Hospital, as well as around Fenway Park and Northeastern University.

In Houston, 5G is available in East Downtown, Uptown, Greenway Plaza, the Museum District and Rice Village, and around landmarks such as The Galleria Mall, NRG Stadium, BBVA Compass Stadium and Rice University Stadium.

Verizon customers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, can use the 5G Ultra Wideband service in the downtown area around such landmarks as Levitt at the Falls, the Orpheum Theatre, Washington Pavilion, the State Theatre, and the US Federal Courthouse.

In the race to get the faster networks in more cities, AT&T is still in the lead, with 21 cities that have its 5G service, although it's been limited to business customers and developers. Sprint has 5G service in nine cities, while T-Mobile is in six, as those two wait for their merger to be completed.