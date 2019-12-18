Verizon 5G marches toward goal of 30 cities in 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

Just one day after switching 5G on in Los Angeles, Verizon hit 20 cities by turning on the new network in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, Verizon turned on the service in Hoboken, New Jersey, it's third new 5G city in three days.

5G, launched in some parts of the US by Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, is being tapped by smartphones to provide faster speeds and more coverage. Verizon is already live in Dallas, Omaha, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Providence, Boston, Houston and Sioux Falls, as well as going live in LA on Monday.

To use Verizon's 5G network, you'll need a 5G phone like the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, and a Verizon unlimited plan that supports 5G.

In Des Moines, 5G is available in parts of Downtown, East Village and West Des Moines, Verizon said. The service will also be available around landmarks including the Iowa State Capitol, Hyvee Hall, Wells Fargo Arena, Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Principal Park, Jordan Creek Town Center and MercyOne West Des Moines.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said the network "will enhance the way our city is able to communicate."

In Hoboken, the service will be concentrated on Willow Ave between 1st and 16th Streets; 5th Street between Marshall Drive and Garden St; and Adams St between 2nd and 7th Streets. It'll also be available around landmarks including the Hoboken University Medical Center, Church Square Park, Hoboken Public Library and Mama Johnson Field.

You'll be able to check the Verizon 5G coverage maps for more details on Friday.

Verizon has just under two weeks left to hit its goal of reaching 30 cities with 5G in 2019. Left on the agenda for this year are Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Little Rock, Kansas City, Memphis, San Diego and Salt Lake City.

Originally published Dec. 17.

Update, Dec. 18: Adds the Verizon 5G is now available in Hoboken, New Jersey.