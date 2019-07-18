Verizon 5G launches in St. Paul along with $650 mobile hotspot

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Verizon continued the rollout of its 5G network in St. Paul, Minnesota, the company said in a press release Thursday. This is the carrier's fifth city with the higher-speed service following Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis and Providence.

Not all areas of St. Paul will be able to access Verizon's 5G network. Parts of downtown, Lowertown and West Seventh neighborhoods can access the faster service, according to the carrier.

Verizon

Speeds test of Verizon's 5G network in Chicago showed downloads breaking 1 Gbps. While the carrier's speeds were faster than its rival Sprint, who also launched its 5G in the Windy City, Verizon's didn't have as much wide coverage as its competitor.

Thursday also saw the release of Verizon's first 5G mobile hotspot, the MiFi M1000. The device uses both 5G and 4G LTE networks and retails for $650, or $27.08 a month for 24 months.

Verizon's 5G plan will have its new network up in 19 cities by the end of 2019.