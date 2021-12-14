Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie is roasting its fans -- by request only

Sony

Fans of gooey alien symbiote Venom now can be attacked by the toothy creature without ever leaving home. The Twitter account for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, offered on Tuesday to roast (aka, humorously mock) any fans who requested a tongue-lashing from the nasty-tongued creature.

"Eddie (Brock, the human that the symbiote bonds with) and I have the perfect holiday gift for you: a holiday roast!" the tweet read. "If you can handle the heat, comment "#Venom Roast Me" below!"

Eddie and I have the perfect holiday gift for you: a holiday roast! If you can handle the heat, comment “#Venom Roast Me” below! pic.twitter.com/vZWhT4WaWc — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) December 14, 2021

And people lined up to request a roasting.

To a person who commented, "Last time you called me cute, wonder what you have planned this time," Venom's response was, "I lied."

i lied https://t.co/pJNbbuwaMo — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) December 14, 2021

One person shared a photo of their pet snake and wrote, "Venom roast me AND my son," earning the response, "He got your looks."

he got your looks! https://t.co/Pxgzfnowan — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) December 14, 2021

To someone whose profile photo featured a camera, Venom responded, "the long lens is because no one will let you near them, right?"

the long lens is because no one will let you near them, right? https://t.co/3Qrkz2hRuh — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) December 14, 2021

To someone who shared a photo of their cat, Venom wrote, "needs more ketchup."

needs more ketchup. https://t.co/YKAhFvw5ml — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) December 14, 2021

To someone who shared a photo proving they recently bought a Blu-ray of the movie, Venom got judgy about their social life, writing "now you can watch tonight with no one!"

now you can watch tonight with no one! https://t.co/Onfes53I36 — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) December 14, 2021

But to one person, whose profile photo featured scary, googly eyes, Venom responded with "if you're as dangerous as you look, i'm good."

if you're as dangerous as you look, i'm good. https://t.co/DSm8Ibskzu — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) December 14, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage came out in October, and our reviewer thought it was better than the original.