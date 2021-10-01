Venom: Let there be Carnage post-credits scene is more important than the movie itself

Enlarge Image Sony

Like most superhero movies these days, Venom: Let there be Carnage has a post-credits scene with a fan-pleasing twist. The original Venom end credits set the stage for a sequel, but what gets revealed at the end of this new movie is a much, much bigger deal. Not only does it change the Venom story permanently, but it has a lasting impact on a whole lot more than that.

The rest of this article explains why this scene matters, so for obvious reasons you shouldn't read on if you want to avoid spoilers. Let There Be Carnage opens today, Oct. 1, in the US. It'll come to the UK on Oct. 15, while Australia has to wait until Nov. 25.

The credits scene starts with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and gloopy alien symbiote Venom in a hotel room enjoying beach life. The antihero couple are watching a movie in bed together when Venom confides that he has access to a wealth of knowledge Eddie's mind couldn't possibly handle. Eddie insists Venom show him a little of this knowledge and as Venom begins to oblige the room shakes. In fact, it does more than shake -- the walls get a little blurry and both Eddie and Venom appear impacted by some kind of external trauma for a moment.

When the room stops shaking and both feel something is a little off, Venom looks up at the television and sees none other than Spider-Man, in the shape of Marvel star Tom Holland.

Venom acknowledges he knows Spider-Man, and this is not a positive thing. It's pretty clear Venom wants to do something about seeing Spider-Man, and just like that the scene ends.

This is a big deal for several reasons. First, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and until this moment Venom was not. Venom began as a villain in Spider-Man comics, but because of tangled rights issues these movies starring Tom Hardy haven't been allowed to use Spider-Man or even acknowledge whether they exist in the same reality. We've seen Spider-Man and Venom face off in other movies, but none are a part of the MCU series currently available to stream on Disney Plus.

Read More: Venom: Let there be Carnage review

But if Venom is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that means Venom could be one of many characters Holland's Spider-Man faces in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Trailers for No Way Home have so far revealed that cocky sorcerer Doctor Strange will attempt to erase the public knowledge that it's Peter Parker under Spider-Man's mask, but his spell goes wrong. And the results are catastrophic, as supervillains from different versions of reality (that is, previous Spider-Man movies) show up ready to fight.

We've seen Doc Ock and Green Goblin among others already in the trailer, and now it seems clear Venom could also make Peter's day just a little bit worse.

We won't know how deep and lasting the damage done by Doctor Strange's spell will be until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17, but we do know Venom's memory is deep and his understanding of the cosmos is considerably greater than most other beings we've met in Marvel's multiverse thus far. It's possible the events of this Spider-Man movie could have lasting effects on any possible future Venom movies, so prepare yourself to see Tom Hardy making a mess as Eddie Brock and Venom for Spider-Man in future.