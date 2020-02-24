Venmo is reportedly testing out a debit card for teens

Getty Images

Venmo may be testing out a feature that lets users set up a debit card for teens that's connected to their account. The feature was spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who tweeted about it on Monday.

This could allow parents to have more control over their kids' spending while also making sure they have enough funds for emergencies. TechCrunch earlier reported the news.

Venmo is working on delegate debit cards “for your teens” pic.twitter.com/1xotOVln8Q — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 24, 2020

A screenshot posted by Wong shows a form asking users to "Enter your teen's info," including their first and last name and date of birth.

Venmo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company, which is owned by PayPal, also offers a debit card linked to a user's Venmo account. Users can pay with the card and then split purchases in the app, and can withdraw cash from MoneyPass ATMs in the US for free.

Originally published Feb. 24 at 2:20 p.m. PT.

Update, 2:37 p.m.: Adds information about Venmo debit card.