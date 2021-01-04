Venmo adds new feature that lets you cash checks from home

Angela Lang/CNET

Venmo on Monday announced a new feature in the app called Cash a Check with Venmo. The new feature, available for select customers, is meant to make using the money transfer app even easier. Customers can now cash a check and have it sent to a Venmo account.

To see if you can use the new feature, make sure you've downloaded the latest version of the Venmo app. Take a photo of your check in the app to send it for review. Venmo says its approval wait time varies from a few seconds to about five minutes. If the check is approved, the check amount will be transferred to a Venmo account. If the check isn't approved, it won't be processed and the funds won't go to an account.

In a release, Venmo said the new feature could help people avoid waiting in lines during the pandemic. In addition, Venmo said it's temporarily waiving fees associated with Cash a Check for those who have recently received a government stimulus check.