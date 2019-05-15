Valve's Steam Link game-streaming app launches on iOS

Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

Valve's Steam Link app, which lets you play games on any supported device by streaming them off a computer, made its debut Wednesday at Apple's App Store, a year after Apple rejected the app.

The game maker launched the app in May 2018, offering gamers the ability to sling their game library to an Android phone, tablet or TV or an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, as long as they had a Steam host system connected to the same network as their device. Apple initially approved the app but changed its mind a few weeks later due to "business conflicts with app guidelines," Valve said at the time.

Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller reportedly said in emails that the Valve app violated a number of the company's guidelines and that the two companies were working to bring the app to the iOS platform.

A year later, the Steam Link app is officially available for download to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

The app requires devices to run iOS 11.0 or later and that they be connected to a host computer running Steam via a 5GHz network or wired Ethernet. The app features support for the Steam Controller and MFI controllers.