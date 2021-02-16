Valve's Dota is getting its own Netflix anime series

Dota players haven't gotten a new mainline game since 2013's Dota 2, but fans of the hugely popular online game have a new animated series to look forward to. Titled Dota: Dragon's Blood, the anime will hit Netflix around the globe on March 25.

The project is being worked on by Studio Mir, the animation studio behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legacy Defender and season 4 of The Boondocks. The trailer above also notes it's being made in collaboration with Valve, publisher of Dota. Dota isn't the only MOBA getting its own show: Dragon's Blood will compete with Arcane, an anime series set in the League of Legends universe set to be released this year.

"The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world," a synopsis reads. "Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

Dota, short for Defense of the Ancients, was a World of Warcraft 3 mod that turned into its own battle-arena game. Launched in 2003, it became a huge hit. A decade later, Valve published Dota 2, an influential sequel that remains highly played in esports circles. In fact, one of the biggest esports events is The International, a Dota 2 tournament that in 2019 had a prize pool of over $30 million.