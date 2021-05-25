Valve reportedly working on Nintendo Switch-like console

Angela Lang/CNET

Valve tends to keep its projects close to its chest. If the latest reporter is true, the company could lead a big change in PC gaming.

The Steam owner is reportedly making a PC gaming device similar to the Nintendo Switch, according to Wired Tuesday. There are few details available about this new hardware, but a recent update to Steam added a bit of code found by SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik Tuesday referring to a new controller called "SteamPal." Wired also pointed to comments from Gabe Newell, Valve's co-founder and managing director, made earlier in the month about plans that will be announced at the end of the year.

Valve wouldn't be the first company to come up with a take on the Nintendo Switch. Last year, Alienware showed off its Concept UFO prototype at CES. The Switch-like device would play Windows games and can be played either handheld or take off the side paddles to form a controller. However, since its reveal, Alienware has yet to provide any other details.

Qualcomm is reportedly working on its own Switch-like device using Android OS. Although it won't be able to play PC games right out of the box, there is a way to play Windows games on Android devices.

Valve didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.