10 cool Valentine's Day gifts for the guy in your life

Gifts aren't everything, but when it comes to Valentine's Day, a token of your love can't hurt. As the holiday of love approaches, you may be scouring the internet for a great gift to win your guy's heart. Look no further than this curated list of fantastic options. Whether you're looking for a modern spin on a classic -- like a box of chocolates -- or you want something unique -- like a curated spice kit -- you'll find it here. There's something for every dude: a coffee table book for the music-lover, a gadget for the cook, a knife for the outdoorsman, a massage gun for the athlete, a plant for the gardener, and even a lovely robe for the couch potato. And for the practical guy? A shiny new beard trimmer, of course.

So before you embark on your quest for a romantic gift, peruse this thorough list. You might just find the present that makes his Valentine's Day.

Odd Bird robe Gift some luxurious loungewear Odd Bird The earthy colors and luxe texture of Odd Bird's Limited Edition Altin Robe Collection will delight any lounger. Handmade in small batches, these robes get better with age, just like your Valentine. The mid-weight linen/cotton blend is lovely for warmer temperatures so it's great year-round. Bonus: the Altin designs are unisex so you might be able to share. Make your order extra special and add embroidery.

David Carnoy/CNET Yes, at $525, this is a splurge gift. And given the shipping delays, it's probably gonna be an IOU for February 14. But if your beau is both an Apple guy and a serious music fan, he'll probably appreciate this more than, say, a fancy watch. Read our Apple AirPods Max review.

Callaway Arts & Entertainment If your sweetheart enjoyed Peter Jackson's recent Beatles Disney+ docuseries, Get Back, he'll love this music-themed tome. The Beatles: Get Back documents the legendary band's last year together. Previously unpublished images and the Fab Four's own words help memorialize 1969, making this a fascinating read for any Beatles fan.

Sweet heart bamboo Forget flowers; opt for a romantic plant instead Plants.com A bouquet of flowers is nice, but will eventually die. Get creative and show your love with something that lasts longer: a heart-shaped bamboo plant. This guy does best in 3-4 hours of bright, filtered sunlight and a once-per-week watering. Simple! If you want to go deluxe, make your bamboo a double (or triple) heart and even add a candle.

Philips Norelco Ultimate Trimmer Get that man a trimmer upgrade Phillips If you've got a practical dude, a sensible gift is always a good choice! Philips Norelco Ultimate Beard and Hair trimmer 9000 Prestige is a top-notch trimmer and sure to be appreciated by hirsute fellows. This gadget is waterproof, goes cordless for 120 minutes on a charge, and features advanced full steel blades and Beard Sense Technology. In fact, the 9000 Prestige is the Winner of the 2021 Men's Health Grooming Award for best all-in-one beard trimmer.

Max Brenner chocolates For the guy with a sweet tooth Max Brenner Who doesn't enjoy a box of chocolates on Valentine's Day? Go classic and order Max Brenner's A Chocolate Love Story gift box this year. Your man can sink his teeth into 27 pieces of decadent chocolate pralines. Each cube of handmade chocolate is made in the French praline tradition and features modern designs and flavors.

Opinel folding knife A token of love for the outdoorsman Opinel A folding knife from classic French company Opinel makes a unique Valentine's gift. The No. 8 is a classic folding knife that's nearly unchanged from 1890. It features a handsome Beechwood handle and stainless steel blade. Snag a limited edition one that's made in collaboration with tattoo artist Jérémy Groshens -Les Aiguilles de Dje on Opinel's site. Or order the set with a leather sheath on Amazon.

Therabody CNET's pick for best overall massage gun is Theragun's latest Prime model. (Read the full review here.) A massage is a romantic gesture, so gifting unlimited muscle-relaxing rubs is a perfect Valentine's Day gift. The Theragun Prime is a quiet gadget featuring five speeds and four different attachment heads, for ultimate relaxation.

Miry's List spice kit An altruistic gift for the dude who cooks Little Spread Whether you enjoy creating culinary creations for your love, or you're looking to gift the chef in your life, this spice kit is a winner. Put together by non-profit Miry's List, these Middle Eastern-inspired spices (Shawarma, Za'atar, Aleppo Pepper and Sumac) will enhance your dishes. And one hundred percent of net proceeds go to Miry's List, helping provide goods for new-to-the-U.S. refugee families.