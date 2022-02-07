Apple to release new MacBook Pros with M2 chip Dakota Johnson to play Madame Web PS5 cover review Amazon Prime price hike Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch Wordle trick lets you play endlessly
Valentine's Day sale: Score 25% off Verishop fashion and more

Love is in the air, and so are fashion and beauty deals.

verishop-vday
Verishop

Verishop is back with a deal on fashion, home essentials and beauty right in time for Valentine's Day. When you use the offer code LOVE22, select fashion is 25% off, while home and beauty are both 15% off. In order to get this deal, you have to spend a minimum of $50 on full-priced items. 

See at Verishop

There are over 1,000 products to pick from, but I've selected a few from each of the three sections that might catch your eye with the discount already applied. You can get even more Valentine's Day bargains at Verishop, so check it out today.