Valentine's Day gifts for him: 2021 edition

Truth: Guys aren't always great about dropping hints for the gifts they want. (No, "Surprise me," doesn't count as gift guidance.) So you'll probably have to look at his daily routine for hints about what he might be jonesing for this Valentine's Day . Is he a sporty dude who runs a 5k before you're even awake? Or is he a road trip warrior who always brings the best snacks? A budding top chef in the kitchen? A bathleisure enthusiast?

No matter his style, there's a gift here that he's sure to appreciate, no matter how long you've been dating or how bad he is at telling you what he actually wants. Each gift here is guaranteed to have him feeling the love. (Aw.)

David Carnoy/CNET Yes, at $549, this is a splurge gift. And given the shipping delays, it's probably gonna be an IOU for February 14. But if your beau is both an Apple guy and a serious music fan, he'll probably appreciate this more than, say, a fancy watch.

Luv Scrub This loofah-washcloth hybrid is the perfect companion to a body wash or bar of soap. It stretches extra long so he can reach his back, and trust us, his skin will never be softer.

Momofuku Sriracha-obsessed guys will love this take on hot sauce: a chili oil filled with crispy bits of dried garlic and shallots. Even a tiny spoonful enhances almost any dish it touches, from eggs to pizza.

Ray-Ban He'll look positively presidential in a classic pair of sunglasses that goes with practically any guy's personal style. He'll also be more than ready when the summer sun hits.

Make his WFH (that's "workout from home") routine a little bit more luxe with a set of kettlebells that are rubber coated to protect his hands and pretty enough that you won't mind when he leaves them out after his WOD.

Win the award for Girlfriend of the Year—no, century—by presenting him with an outdoorsman-approved cooler that's got thick insulated walls for keeping snacks cold, but is tiny enough to tuck behind the passenger seat on your next road trip.

Parachute The Turkish cotton in this super-cozy robe makes every morning something to look forward to—and we're not here to judge if he wears it late into the day, too.

Asos Add to his ever-growing sneaker collection with a bright pair that's as eye-catching as they are comfortable. They're even dressy enough for date night.

Banana Republic OK, socks might not seem like the most romantic gift, but trust us, these super soft footies will be his go-tos for important meetings and also just Saturdays. The fun colors also let him show off a little personality.

Yeti Just like your love, this thing is indestructible. It'll be his go-to on camping trips and long car rides -- or at his team's tailgate. The best part? It holds 16 cans of soda, or, you know, beer. (Need more choices? See our other favorite coolers.)

Malin + Goetz For the guy who's still wearing flip-flops in February: This hand-poured candle was inspired by Carribean rum, and it smells like a day at the beach thanks to ripe plum and crisp bergamot.

Dickies He doesn't need to live in the Midwest to rock a pair of overalls. This classic pair, made from brown duck canvas, is technically made for ironworkers, but look just as tough on the street with a sweatshirt and beanie.

Outdoor Voices Warning: Once you gift him these insanely soft sweatpants, he may never want to take them off. Thankfully, they're a stylish option to wear on errand runs, and the pockets are deep enough to hold his wallet and keys, too.

Brooklinen Upgrade his college comforter with this duvet cover that's grown-up, but not too serious. The grid pattern is subtle and smart, and the percale cotton feels totally dreamy.

Caraway He already knows how to whip up a mean Sunday supper, but this set of nonstick ceramic cookware will take his chef game to the next level. The designy kit comes with everything he needs to make, well, anything, and it's 100% nontoxic.

REI There's nothing he can't fit in this lightweight nylon duffel that zips up into itself, making it a great option for stuffing into a suitcase on a vacay when you know you'll be souvenir shopping.

