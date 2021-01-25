The most romantic gifts for your food-obsessed Valentine

It's been said that the best way to a person's heart is through their stomach, which means that come Feb. 14, food is of the utmost importance. Here you'll find a variety of gourmet Valentine's Day food gifts guaranteed to satiate your significant other.

Amazon Party like it's 1979 with this stylish fondue set. Though the package comes with six long-stemmed forks, just two will do for a romantic evening of bubbly gruyere and creamy cocoa just right for chocolate-covered strawberries. Cheese, chocolate and Barry White record sold separately.

Lobster Anywhere Thanks to Lobster Anywhere, you and your partner can enjoy a memorable multicourse meal at home and avoid that obnoxious Valentine's Day tax that restaurants love to levy. Not surprisingly, the main event is a pair of live Maine lobsters -- the perfect Valentine's Day gift for replicating that classic awkwardly romantic Annie Hall crustacean confrontation -- with creamy clam chowder to start, and Harbor Sweets' gourmet chocolates rounding out this classic New England seafood feast.

Sur La Table Preparing a meal with your partner is a surefire romantic gift idea to heat things up. But if your technique needs some improvement, consider gifting a cooking class at Sur La Table, which has over 100 locations in the US. There are multiple classes available every month covering everything from French desserts to cast-iron cooking techniques, but be sure to keep an eye out for its signature "date night" options, which are especially geared toward couples. For the pandemic, Sur La Table has online cooking classes and "make and take" classes.

Murray's Cheese Want to go all-in on a cheesy Valentine's Day gift? Well, this just might be your best bet. Murray's has been in the fromage game for nearly 90 years, so you can trust that its selections are top-notch. We're keeping an eye out for the return of its Valentine's Day Collection, but this Italian option is equally great. Included are four classic Italian cheeses, soppressata and prosciutto, Castelvetrano olives and crispy taralli crackers.

Compartes Luxury Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes has several Valentine's offerings for the chocolate lover, but this eye-popping heart-shaped box full of gourmet chocolate truffles, bon bons and caramel treats will satisfy a sweet tooth and really make them swoon.

Veuve Clicquot Champagne is always a good bet for a celebration, but rose champagne is particularly apropos for Valentine's Day. Veuve Clicquot's version can't be beat, a bubbly blend of red and white wine that is fruity and full-bodied. If you can find the 2008 vintage, opt for that.

Lobel's If your significant other hearts steak, then this 20-ounce slab of meaty heaven is sure to impress. Both the strip and the slightly fattier and more tender rib versions of New York institution Lobel's heart-shaped sweetheart steak are prepared with dry-aged, USDA prime, corn-fed, Midwestern beef. Basically, you can't go wrong with either cut.

Petrossian Petrossian is among the most recognized purveyors of caviar in the world, so if you're looking for the ultimate Valentine's Day food splurge, it's got you covered. This luxury gift set is perfect for couples, complete with two mother-of-pearl caviar spoons, a pair of vodka flutes and, of course, a tin of the good stuff with several options to choose from (if money is no object, opt for the Royal Ossetra).

Amazon This cookbook from husband and wife team Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis features a delectable recipe selection from their hit sensation Bestia, which is among the best Italian restaurants in Los Angeles. Terrific eats and some couples' cooking inspiration await.