Valentine's Day is made for drones, drone company says

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Love is a buzzy feeling that can send you soaring.

I thought I'd construct that dreadful sentence in honor of the concept that the one thing you should buy your lover for Valentine's Day is a drone.

I've stumbled, you see, on the marketing page of Chinese drone maker DJI. This company believes that "every moment is a gift," one that should be captured by a camera drone.

In order to emphasize this, DJI has peppered its site with, oh, red hearts and pictures of people thinking about kissing each other as part of it's Valentine's Day campaign.

There's also this motivating thought: "Be curious. Get creative." Is this some twisted incitement to a new kind of love? I ought to be relieved that there wasn't any reference to love being in the air.

Perhaps the most moving (to tears) element of this marketing, though, is the limited edition Valentine's Day gift set.

What might you imagine would be in this?

Well, there's a Phantom 3 Standard drone and a a box of seven Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Yes, just like you'd see at your supermarket checkout counter retailing for a few groats. All this for a bargain $499.

I contacted DJI to ask if this gift set really represented the apogee of romance. I will update, should the company afford my question some love.

Perhaps this is merely an extension of the human need to selfie itself to death. It's not enough to have handheld remembrances of hand-holding. You need the view from an eye in the sky.

"Make every moment a cinematic moment," gushes the DJI site. Because if your life isn't a movie, it's nothing at all.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.