Final hours of Best Buy's Easter sale: Save 48% on Beats Studio3 headphones, Samsung 55-inch 4K TV for $350 and more

David Carnoy/CNET

You might not have had time to notice, what with the global pandemic occupying so much of our attention, but it's Easter Sunday. Easter isn't traditionally a big gift-giving holiday -- unless you count all the chocolate bunnies and Peeps for the kids -- but Best Buy is having a one-day flash sale today. The retailer is cutting prices on a wide variety of electronics, with $1,500 off select MacBook Pro models, $250 off iMacs and savings on televisions, headphones and more.

You can see all the savings at , but we've rounded up the best deals for you below. If anything catches your eye, don't delay because the deals are for today only.

David Carnoy/CNET The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones have been around a while now -- they debuted in 2018 -- but Beats appears to be reluctant to mess with success. They still sound great, offering improved sound quality and noise-canceling compared with their predecessors. Because they include Apple's W1 chip, they pair effortlessly with your iPhone (as well as any other phone). And battery life clocks in at a respectable 22 hours. Today only, Best Buy is offering them for $180, which is about 49% off the regular price. Read the full review of the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones.

BestBuy Samsung's NU6900 is a solid 4K TV that, while lacking the performance and capabilities of higher-end models, is well reviewed on both Best Buy and Amazon. Best Buy customers, for example, give the TV 4.6 stars with about 2,300 ratings. The TV has a 2160p Ultra HD display that supports several HDR formats, and it includes a pair of HDMI inputs as well as a pair of 10-watt speakers (which you'll probably want to bypass with a soundbar or decent stand-alone speakers). Right now, it's selling for $350, which is $30 below the regular price -- and if we have done our math right, this is an all-time low price. To sweeten the deal, Best Buy is including a Google Nest Mini, which is worth about $30 when it sells at full price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking for a high-end MacBook Pro for less money? Today only, snag a MacBook Pro 15-inch for $2,650. Yes, it's last year's model and has an 8th generation Intel Core i9 under the hood. In comparison, the new MacBook Pro 16-inch has the latest 9th generation chipset. And -- yes -- it has the pesky, low-travel butterfly keyboard. But this 15-inch model is particularly well-equipped, with a generous 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Bottom line: this deal is certainly not a slam dunk, and depends upon whether you value more memory and storage or getting the latest model with the improved keyboard. Whichever you decide, remember that the deal is today only.

Insignia There's no question that you're eating at home a lot more than you used to, and foodies will unequivocally tell you that a multi-cooker is one of the most versatile tools in the kitchen. If you've been waiting for the right time to buy one, now's your chance: Insignia's six-quart multi-function pressure cooker is half price today only. You can use this pressure cooker to make rice, soups, meats, fish and even cake. (Yes, a friend of mine recently made a cake in her multi-cooker, and it was awesome.) This model comes with a dishwasher-safe pot, 11 food modes, a timer, and sear, saute and slow cook settings.

Now playing: Watch this: 3 new Apple products and more on the way