UTStarcom makes the Coupe official...again

CTIA Fall 2007 isn't really the place for most cell phone manufacturers to announce new devices; in fact, many companies come here to reannounce devices that have already been, well, announced. That's how it is for the UTStarcom Coupe from Verizon Wireless, that back-to-basics emergency phone that we reviewed a month or so ago. UTStarcom has released a press release announcing that they're launching the phone today, even though it was out a while ago. As we said back then, the UTStarcom 8630 is a phone made for the elderly or older adults; it has a clear display, large keypad, plus dedicated keys for emergency phone numbers. There's really nothing new about the Coupe since its announcement a month ago, except for its price--no longer is it $19.99 with a 2-year contract; it's now $49.99 with Verizon Wireless contract. Guess that's one gadget that actually went up in price over time.
