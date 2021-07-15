Enlarge Image USPS

If you like puzzles, there's a new stamp just for you. On Thursday, the United States Postal Service unveiled a Mystery Message forever stamp that looks at first blush like a colorful collection of geometric shapes. It actually contains a hidden phrase. (Spoilers coming later.)

In keeping with the stamp's theme, the USPS launched it with a ceremony at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC.

USPS art director Antonio Alcalá was responsible for the clever design. "The pane of 20 stamps is a visual riddle spelling out a difficult-to-discern message. Each colorful square contains a letter in an interesting pattern," USPS said in a statement.

You don't need to be an expert code breaker to figure out the message. Some of the letters may jump out at you right away, while others you may need to work a little harder for.

Spoiler alert: The solution is written on the back of the pane of stamps, which are sold in a sheet of 20 for $11. The stamp reads, "More than meets the eye!" Which also happens to be a tagline for the Transformers robots, but that's an unrelated piece of trivia.

If the stamp mystery was too easy to crack, you can always apply yourself to the Somerton man or the Dyatlov Pass incident. Or you can just stick with the stamp and mail it to a friend to share the enigma.