Use your AirPods on an airplane with this $20 accessory

Despite living in the future, it's still distressingly common to encounter last-century audio sources that want to be plugged in with 3.5mm audio jacks. The only problem is that wired headphones and earbuds are increasingly extinct. If you've ever sat down on an airplane with your fancy noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones and realized you can't plug them into the plane's entertainment system, you know exactly what I'm talking about. The fix is simple enough: Use a Bluetooth transmitter as an intermediary to connect your earphones or earbuds to the sound source. The trick is finding one on sale, so you're not overspending for a small amount of convenience. Well, here you go. Right now, AT&T is selling the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter for $20. That's half off AT&T's usual price -- and Amazon generally charges even more, often $43.

For $20, the AirFly is a no-brainer -- we're surrounded by gadgets that don't play nicely with Bluetooth headphones, so you'll definitely get your money's worth from it. The Bluetooth protocol is Aptx Low Latency, so sound quality should be good, and Twelve South promises an eight-hour battery life.

If you're tempted, my advice would be to move quickly on this offer -- AT&T deals like these are often short lived.

