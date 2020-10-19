Use this pressure washer to wipe your slate clean for just $120

Famistar

If you want to clean stuff quickly and efficiently -- whether it's your car, driveway, patio furniture, home exterior or any of the other thousand items around your home -- a portable pressure washer is indispensable. You can easily spend $200 or more on one, but today I've found a model that will not break the bank, but has specs that match much pricier models. The Famistar 2.37GPM High Pressure Washer usually sells for $370, but you can currently buy the at Walmart. That's 67% off.

This pressure washer rolls around on a pair of rugged, oversized wheels and is fully self-contained: It includes storage for all its accessories, including the spray gun, nozzles, cable, hose, foam cannon and 36 feet of power cord (which winds on a reel to avoid kinks and bends).

It's built on an 1,800-watt motor and generates up to 2,300 psi and 2.37 gallons per minute, which, by way of comparison, exceeds the specs of the Sun Joe SPX3001, which currently costs about $50 more.

The Famistar includes four interchangeable nozzles and a foam cannon, and is designed to be energy efficient -- the pump shuts off completely when the trigger isn't engaged to reduce the load on the system and save power.

I don't know how long this deal will run -- "while supplies last" is a good guess -- so if you need a power washer for your fall cleaning before winter sets in, this might be just the ticket, but it probably won't last long.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.