USB-C will deliver whopping 240W of power for gaming laptops and other devices this year

An upgrade coming this year to the USB-C standard will let you plug in power-hungry devices like gaming laptops, docking stations and 4K monitors with an upgrade that accommodates up to 240 watts. The jump in maximum power more doubles today's 100-watt top capacity.

The USB Implementers Forum, the industry group that develops the technology, revealed the new power levels in the version 2.1 update to its USB Type-C specification on Tuesday. The new 240-watt option is called Extended Power Range, or EPR, should arrive in devices in the second half of 2021, USB-IF said in a statement.

"One hundred watts has served a lot of purposes, but there are markets that could benefit from more power -- things like gaming notebooks or maybe a docking station that can distribute more power to the things connected to it," said USB-IF Chairman Brad Saunders.

USB now is used to charge everything from toothbrushes to power drills, and the increase in power could help USB spread farther as an ordinary way to supply power consumer electronics devices and many other products. In USB-IF's vision, you can expect to see USB-C charging ports becoming ever more common on power strips and power sockets on the wall, Saunders said.

USB began as a useful but limited port for plugging keyboards, mice and printers into PCs. It later swept aside Firewire and other ports as faster speeds let it tackle more demanding tasks. It proved useful for charging phones as the mobile revolution began, paving the way for its use delivering power, not just data. The 240W Extended Power Range option means USB likely will expand its turf yet again.

Cables supporting 240 watts will have additional requirements to accommodate the new levels. And USB-IF will require the cables to bear specific icons "so that end users will be able to confirm visually that the cable supports up to...240W," USB-IF said in the specification document.

With the change, you can also expect a new look for lower-power cables, now called Standard Power Range, that will max out at 60W by delivering electrical current of 3 amps. Today's higher-power cable products, which can carry up to 100W of power by using current up to 5 amps, will be replaced by EPR cables.

A capacity of 240 watts is enough to run larger monitors, workstations, gaming laptops and other devices. Dell's UltraSharp 32-inch 4K monitor has a peak power usage of 230 watts, for example, the same level as HP's 17-inch Omen gaming laptop. Also eligible are all-in-one computers like Apple's iMac -- though that uses a proprietary power cord.

It isn't, however, enough for everything. Try to see how a gaming PC with a higher-end video quickly surpasses 240 watts. Laser printers can also draw a lot of power.

The power boost led the USB-IF to add a long section to the USB-C standard with advice about how manufacturers can prevent problems from electrical current arcing through the air between the USB-C plug and port when you unplug a device. But you can still expect some small zaps.

"The goal of arcing mitigation is not necessarily to entirely prevent arcing but to prevent damage to the connector pins due to arcing that may still occur," the document said.

USB-C is the relatively new variety of oval ports and reversible cables, a design that means you no longer have to worry which side is up on plugs. The design also means the same cable works on phones, tablets and PCs. The USB-C specification isn't the only one covering how USB ports and cables work. Today's mainstream USB 3.2 and brand-new USB 4 govern how data is sent over cables, while USB Power Delivery governs how devices negotiate with chargers and other devices.

The USB PD specification has been updated to version 3.1 to accommodate the 240W power level, USB-IF said.

One port that USB hasn't managed to displace is Intel's Thunderbolt. With USB 4, it's caught up to Thunderbolt's 40Gbps speed by actually embedding Thunderbolt technology.

But USB 4 is rare, just arriving now in newer laptops, and Thunderbolt offers some reliability advantages. Thunderbolt uses a laptop's USB-C ports through a repurposing called "alt mode," but not all USB-C ports support Thunderbolt.

Alt mode also can let you plug in external monitors' HDMI and DisplayPort cables into USB-C ports. However, HDMI cables remain commonplace, and rumors suggest Apple could be restoring the HDMI port after years of offering only combination USB-C/Thunderbolt ports.