US will let Huawei sell to companies within weeks, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei may almost be out of the doghouse with the US. President Donald Trump banned the Chinese company earlier this year, but the government will reportedly start approving licenses for Huawei again soon.

The government will begin approving licenses for US companies to reestablish partnerships with Huawei in two to four weeks, according to Reuters. This follows Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' comment last week saying US companies can begin selling to the Chinese company "when there's no threat to national security."

Trump signed an executive order banning Huawei from doing business in the US back in May. He then lifted restrictions on the Chinese tech company at the end of June after having a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Huawei's blacklisting led to major layoffs at the company's US research labs.

Huawei and the Commerce Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.