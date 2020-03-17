US waives potential health-privacy penalties during coronavirus crisis

Jason Cipriani/CNET

The coronavirus crisis is pushing the US government to loosen one of its only laws on data privacy. The Department of Health & Human Services said Tuesday that it'll waive penalties for potential violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

HIPAA protects patients from having their medical data shared by health care providers, preventing the data from being used for advertising and marketing, for example. Those privacy protections limit what kinds of technology health care providers can use, but the coronavirus pandemic is changing that.

"During the COVID-19 national emergency, which also constitutes a nationwide public health emergency, covered health care providers subject to the HIPAA Rules may seek to communicate with patients, and provide telehealth services, through remote communications technologies," the HHS said in a statement Tuesday.

Not every video communications service is HIPAA compliant, as specialized services like Zoom for Healthcare and Skype for Business are. But with COVID-19's ability to spread at an exponential rate, and governments urging people to stay indoors to contain the outbreak, the HHS has decided to open up more common video chatting services for doctors to use.

That includes popular apps like FaceTime, Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and Skype. The HHS' Office of Civil Rights said it wouldn't be imposing penalties on health care providers using those noncompliant video chatting services.

This change isn't just for diagnoses related to the coronavirus, the agency said, and can include things like sprained ankles, psychological evaluations or dental consultations.

A covered health care provider "may request to examine a patient exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, using a video chat application connecting the provider's or patient's phone or desktop computer," the agency said, "in order to assess a greater number of patients while limiting the risk of infection of other persons who would be exposed from an in-person consultation."

The HIPPA waiver is effective immediately, the agency said. The HHS is still encouraging medical professionals to tell patients that these third-party apps can introduce privacy risks, and health providers should enable all encryption and privacy modes when using them.

The department also said public-facing platforms, like Facebook Live, Twitch and TikTok, shouldn't be used for teleconferencing.

