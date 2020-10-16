CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Joe Biden Animal Crossing AirPods Pro deal iPhone 12 and 5G Prime Day deals still available Stimulus check Mario Kart Live Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

US surpasses 8 million coronavirus cases

More than one out of every 50 people in the US are known to have or have had COVID-19.

Listen
- 00:57
015-sick-cold-flu-coronavirus-medication-kleenex-stay-home-recover-symptoms

Coronavirus cases surpassed 8 million in the US on Friday.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

America surpassed 8 million cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone that puts the US ahead of every other country with regard to total cases. Over 218,000 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the US as well, again setting a record that represents about 20% of total deaths worldwide. 

COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe, infecting nearly 40 million and killing over 1.1 million. Beside the US, India has the highest number of cases, at almost 7.4 million, while some countries like New Zealand have all but eliminated COVID-19 with the number of active infections now at zero.

Now playing: Watch this: Your favorite apps feature new COVID-19 tools
1:32

Experts expect an end to the pandemic will begin once vaccines that prevent against the coronavirus become widely available sometime in 2021

Here's a list of all the symptoms of COVID-19, according to the CDC, as well as a list of places to buy the most popular face masks on sale now.

More on the coronavirus pandemic