Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

New military branch formed. Check. Official Star Trek-like logo revealed. Done. First national security mission. Launched. Recruitment video. Released. The US Space Force had one more major item on its startup checklist: a flag unveiling.

Representatives of the new space-focused military branch unfurled the official flag for President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday. Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman did the honors.

The flag is a riff on the Space Force seal, which bears a resemblance to the Starfleet Command logo from sci-fi franchise Star Trek. The flag features a black background with bright stars, a stylized image of Earth and an arrow-like delta insignia at the center.

"We should have started this a long time ago, but we've made up for it in space. We have developed some of the most incredible weapons anyone's ever seen and it's moving along rapidly and we have tremendous people in charge," Trump said ahead of the presentation.

Trump alluded to "incredible military equipment" and the development of a "super duper missile" that he said is 17 times faster than current missiles.

The flag unveiling coincided with a presidential proclamation designating May 16 as Armed Forces Day. Trump described the flag as "really beautiful." It will be displayed in the Oval Office along with the flags of the other branches of the military.

Space Force was officially established in late 2019. Learn more about the its mission and goals in this guide.