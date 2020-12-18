US Space Force members will now be called 'guardians'

US Space Force

So now we know: US Space Force members will be called "guardians" going forward, US Vice President Mike Pence said Friday. His announcement came during a first-birthday celebration for the military branch.

"Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come," Pence said.

Read more: US Space Force: Everything you need to know

Pence said that the Space Force, which was established Dec. 20, 2019, now has 2,000 military members, or "space professionals," and that another 3,600 officers have filled out paperwork to transfer to the space branch of the military. The vice president said they're anticipating having 6,000 space professionals "in just a short period of time."

"The Space Force is growing strongly every day, and just in the nick of time," Pence added. "Space is a vacuum, but we're not operating in a vacuum ... space is a war-fighting domain. It's imperative that we invest the resources, the personnel and the technology to defend our nation and defend our values in the outer reaches of space."