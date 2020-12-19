US Space Force Guardians of the Galaxy jokes and memes blast off

Disney Plus

The members of the US Space Force will be known as "guardians," Vice President Mike Pence announced on Friday at a first-year birthday celebration for the newest military branch. "Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come," Pence said.

It was my honor to announce today, that the men and women of the Space Force will be known as GUARDIANS! #SemperSupra 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wbzmqfy9aJ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 18, 2020

Hmm... where have we heard of a group of space warriors known as the guardians before? There's got to be another bunch of characters going by that name, right? Maybe one with a tree and somebody who looks a lot like a raccoon? Yeah, we'll remember eventually.

Cast and crew reactions

The guardians of internet memes and jokes were ready with an armed response, with two of the people behind Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films among the earliest to speak up.

"Can we sue this dork?" wrote Guardians of the Galaxy movie director James Gunn.

Can we sue this dork? https://t.co/9skZ8aG446 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2020

Actress Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the Guardians films, suggested she utilize her character's powers, writing, "Maybe I can make them all sleep?"

Maybe I can make them all sleep? — Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) December 19, 2020

Maybe for like a year or something please. Thx. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2020

Marvel fans aren't fans of the choice

Regular Guardians of the Galaxy fans also had thoughts.

"They'll be the Guardians of the Galaxy?" wrote one Twitter user. "Apparently this name was thought up by Dr. Evil."

Said another, "Okay. But then they need to grant flag officer rank to at least one raccoon."

They'll be the Guardians of the Galaxy? Apparently this name was thought up by Dr. Evil. — Sarkazzum (@Sarkazzum) December 18, 2020

Okay. But then they need to grant flag officer rank to at least one raccoon. https://t.co/JvakUdvmtZ — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) December 18, 2020

Oh man, I was hoping for Cadets.



But seriously, Guardians??

I think that’s already taken, bro. — The Notorious Jazzmom (@jazzmom98) December 18, 2020

Disney on their way to sue the US Government pic.twitter.com/WsQqWvoO4N — Irish With Some Sun 🇨🇩🇮🇪 (@smugshua) December 19, 2020

The logo is a Star Trek rip-off and now they are the Guardians of the Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/J3EtkbzNGZ — MovieMan (@Jim222001) December 19, 2020

Shouldn't the Coast Guard be the Guardians? It's in their name, I think they have dibs — Jay32183 (@JasonRParadis) December 19, 2020

A space military branch that doesn't actually go to space? I would have called them Astronots. — Prowl (@TheAutobotProwl) December 18, 2020

Somehow I already know what their uniforms are going to look like. 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aZW3RLNRFd — Bill Alders (@AldersBill) December 19, 2020

Rank and file

Some social-media users had Guardians of the Galaxy-related rank ideas for the Space Force.

"I predict newbies will be called groots," said one Twitter user. Another played off the idea of military recruits and suggested "re-groots."

I predict newbies will be called groots. — Blue Texas Housewife (@bluetxhousewife) December 18, 2020

Re-groots — Julie Larrea Borst (@JulieLB) December 19, 2020

Space Force Ranks



Star Lord

Groot

Gamora

Rocket

Drax

Mantis

Nebula

Yondu

Guardian — Lee Gregories (@GregoriesLee) December 19, 2020

The top officer is a 4 Quill StarLord — Lee Gregories (@GregoriesLee) December 19, 2020

We all know Rocket is the equivalent to four star general. — EMPTYSET (@EmptySetArt) December 19, 2020

Under his eye

But Marvel's bunch of misfits aren't the only group already using the "guardians" name. The armed guards in The Handmaid's Tale also use it.

"It's literally what the theocracy thugs are called in 'A Handmaid's Tale,'" wrote one Twitter user.

It’s literally what the theocracy thugs are called in “A Handmaid’s Tale” pic.twitter.com/djH1xmxbzh — John Henry Towne (@passivelurker) December 18, 2020

Mother is a big fan of Handmaid's Tale.#GUARDIANS — 🇺🇸 Dimestore Slurring Mussolini 🇺🇸 (@DoNotATJack1) December 18, 2020

When I see Handmaid’s Tale is trending and it’s not because a new season is dropping. pic.twitter.com/S29AYMz1vL — 🍐PearikaJ🍐 ᵇˡᵐ (@ErikaJuliano) December 18, 2020

January 2020: “No, the Space Force logo is not a Starfleet knockoff.”



December 2020: “No the official Space Force name is not an ode to the fascist militia in Handmaid’s Tale or a Guardians of the Galaxy reference.”



Can the US government do anything without plagiarizing? — megan | מיה (@kehillahjewess) December 18, 2020

It is their Destiny

The term "guardians" is also used for player characters in the Destiny video games, and that didn't escape social-media notice, either.

"Mike Pence might also play too much Destiny," wrote one Twitter user.

Mike Pence might also play too much Destiny pic.twitter.com/8wC7z7Wgdn — Ky Humphrey (@CrossWarrior98) December 19, 2020

The Craftworld is our home and we are her Guardians. pic.twitter.com/TYfRp4x8lK — Randy McDonald (@Croftwell) December 19, 2020

Bring on 2021

And one Twitter user thought the newly named Space Force guardians had better be prepped for an end to this unpredictable and bizarre year, writing, "Watch aliens invade on New Year's Eve just to cap off 2020."