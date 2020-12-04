US signs cyberdefense agreement with Australia

CNET

The United States and Australia have signed a joint agreement to collaborate on cyberdefense, US Cyber Command announced Friday. The Cyber Training Capabilities Project Arrangement was signed on Nov. 3, and will see the Australian Defence Force incorporate feedback into US Cyber Command's cyber training system so they can each practice defending against cyber attacks.

The Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) will help cybersecurity operations "sharpen readiness in cyber tactics, techniques and procedures" in both countries.

"Australia and the US have a strong history of working together to develop our cyber capabilities and train our people to fight and win in cyberspace," said Australian Army Maj. Gen. Marcus Thompson, head of Information Warfare for the Australian Defence Force.

It marks the first cyber-only agreement between the US army and an ally, said Elizabeth Wilson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation. "To counter known and potential adversarial threats, the army has recalibrated our strategic thinking; we've made smart decisions to refocus our efforts to invest in the new, emerging and smart technologies that will strengthen our ability to fight and win our nation's wars."