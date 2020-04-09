US Senate reportedly tells members to avoid Zoom

The US Senate told members to avoid using Zoom for remote work during the coronavirus lockdown due to security and privacy issues surrounding the videoconferencing app, the Financial Times reported Thursday.
Neither the Senate nor Zoom immediately responded to requests for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
