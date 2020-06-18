CNET también está disponible en español.

US seizes $4,000 worth of counterfeit Apple AirPods

Low-quality packaging led CBP officers to spot fake ear pods.

The US CBP seized $4,000 worth of counterfeit Apple AirPods in early June.

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

US Customs and Border Protection says it seized almost $4,000 worth counterfeit Apple AirPods. The fake ear pods were discovered in a Chinese shipment at a DHL facility on June 1, CBP said Thursday. While checking the package for its lithium-ion batteries, CBP officers said the "quality of the packaging" was not consistent with usual Apple packaging.

The counterfeit Apple AirPods were turned over for destruction.

"Counterfeit goods, like these, damage our economy," said Shane Campbell, Chicago Area Port director. "When criminals sell these items, it deprives legitimate businesses from thriving."

US companies lost billions of dollars every year due to fake products, Campbell said. CBP says it seizes more than $4 million worth of products that violate intellectual property rights every single day.

