US sanctions Russia over SolarWinds hack, election interference

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order imposing a range of retaliatory measures against Russia for alleged election interference and malicious cyber activity, including the widespread SolarWinds hack.

Key intelligence agencies had already said Russia was the likely origin of the SolarWinds hacking campaign, which used tainted software from IT management company SolarWinds, that penetrated multiple US federal agencies. On Thursday, the administration formally named the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service as the "perpetrator of the broad-scope cyber espionage campaign." The National Security Agency, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a joint advisory outlining "software vulnerabilities that the SVR uses to gain access to victim devices and networks."

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) cyber actors are exploiting five publicly known vulnerabilities to target U.S. and allied critical networks. Review our joint #cybersecurity guidance with @CISAgov and @FBI and apply the mitigations to stop them: https://t.co/rEC8AD7WdK pic.twitter.com/qaIpDyMx7y — NSA Cyber (@NSACyber) April 15, 2021

