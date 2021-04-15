Blue Origin's successful flight Apple's April 20 event Cicadas, dogs and cats Boba tea shortage Stimulus check status and plus-up money Child tax credit: Monthly payments

US sanctions Russia over SolarWinds hack, election interference

The government formally attributed the SolarWinds hack to Russia's foreign intelligence service.

President Joe Biden ordered sanctions against Russia for actions by its government and intelligence services against US.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order imposing a range of retaliatory measures against Russia for alleged election interference and malicious cyber activity, including the widespread SolarWinds hack

Key intelligence agencies had already said Russia was the likely origin of the SolarWinds hacking campaign, which used tainted software from IT management company SolarWinds, that penetrated multiple US federal agencies. On Thursday, the administration formally named the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service as the "perpetrator of the broad-scope cyber espionage campaign." The National Security Agency, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a joint advisory outlining "software vulnerabilities that the SVR uses to gain access to victim devices and networks."

