US rule might let American companies work with Huawei on 5G

American companies could be allowed to work with Huawei on setting 5G standards under a new rule from the US Commerce Department, according to Reuters. The rule would let US companies take part in for next generation networking standards bodies alongside the controversial Chinese telecom, and it's under final review at the department, the report noted.

It'll still require approval from other agencies and could get caught up in governmental bureaucracy, Reuters noted, but seems like a shift in the wake of the Commerce Department blacklisting Huawei after President Donald Trump's May 2019 executive order that effectively banned the company from US communications networks.

The US has long alleged that Huawei, a maker of phones and networking equipment, maintains a tight relationship with the Chinese government, creating fear that its equipment could be used to spy on other countries and companies.

Neither the Commerce Department nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.