US Reps ask Facebook to curb election suppression by white supremacists

Elections 2020

Two US representatives have asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to act immediately to ensure fairness and safety in the 2020 election. This includes "curbing suppression efforts by white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and right-wing militias" who are using the social media platform to spread misinformation and hate ahead of the presidential election, the letter from US Reps. Pramila Jayapal and David Cicilline, published Monday, says.

The letter also points to current US President Donald Trump's recent comments that he would use law enforcement to patrol polling places -- which the reps say is "voter intimidation designed to suppress turnout by Black and Latinx voters" -- and his refusal to commit to peacefully leaving the White House if unsuccessful in being reelected.

"The president's actions have emboldened white supremacists, neo-Nazis, right-wing militia groups and their supporters, who often turn to Facebook to spread rumors and misinformation about the election," the letter says. "The lack of concerted action by Facebook to address this threat to democracy is a grave concern."

The letter asks Facebook to enforce its policies banning voting interference; immediately remove any posts, groups and events that promote white supremacist violence, voter suppression and misinformation; ban white nationalist and hate groups; enforce its ban on any posts encouraging people to take weapons to polling places; and hire experts in dealing with white supremacist violence and hate groups.