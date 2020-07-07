US reportedly investigating TikTok again over children's privacy

Angela Lang/CNET

The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department are probing allegations TikTok has failed to meet its obligation to protect children's privacy under a 2019 agreement, Reuters reported Tuesday. Two sources told the news agency they participated in separate conference calls with the federal agencies regarding accusation the popular video-sharing app's children's privacy isn't fulfilling its promise under the agreement.

TikTok is a wildly popular social media app where people, mostly teens and young adults, post videos of up to 15 seconds long, often synced with music. The app surged in popularity in the first quarter of the year, logging more than 2 billion downloads from the Apple App Store and Google Play store, analytics firm Sensor Tower reported in April.

In May, the Center for Digital Democracy, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and more than a dozen other organizations asked the FTC look into allegations the app's operators violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by failing to delete personal information about users under the age 13 as it had agreed to do.

In 2019, the app's operators agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges it violated COPPA by failing to obtain parental consent before collecting personal info on kids under the age of 13. TikTok also failed to delete that personal information when they received complaints from parents and their children, according to the FTC.

However, the app has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months. US lawmakers have accused the app of being a threat to national security, and the US Army and Navy have banned the app from government devices.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday night, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration is aware of TikTok is considering a ban on the app.

"We're certainly looking at it," Pompeo said in response to an interviewer's question. "We've worked on this very issue for a long time," he added, citing the administration's prohibitions against embattled China telecom gear maker Huawei.

TikTok representatives declined to comment, while representatives for the FTC and Justice Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.