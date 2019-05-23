US reportedly accuses Huawei of lying about Chinese ties

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Huawei of lying about its government ties while China has asked for the US government to cease its "wrong actions" if trade talks are to continue, CNBC is reporting.

Last week, the US government blacklisted networking gear from Huawei and President Donald Trump signed an executive order essentially banning the Chinese tech giant following national security concerns that it had close ties with the Chinese government.

Pompeo told CNBC on Thursday that Huawei claiming it doesn't work with the Chinese government is "false."

"The Huawai CEO on that, at least, isn't telling the American people the truth," Pompeo reportedly said.

However, the secretary of state added to the publication that it is important for trade talks to continue.

CNBC and Reuters added that Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said, "If the US would like to keep on negotiating it should, with sincerity, adjust its wrong actions.

"Only then can talks continue."

Following the US government's actions, Google locked Huawei out of its Android updates earlier this week. On Tuesday, the US Commerce Department granted the Chinese tech giant a three-month general license to update existing devices, temporarily easing restrictions on Huawei's access to American components and software that go into its phones.

Huawei could technically survive without Android, with CEO Ren Zhengfei on May 21 saying the company is "well prepared."

"Our company will not end up with an extreme supply shortage," Zhengfei told Chinese media. "At the beginning of this year, I predicted that something like this would occur ... we thought we would have two years to make preparations. But when Meng Wanzhou was arrested, it sparked everything off."

More than a year ago, CNET sister site TechRepublic reported that Huawei had been working on its own OS since 2012, in case it got banned from Android.

CNET's understanding is that Huawei has no immediate plans to launch its own OS, and that the company is looking at launching one only if Android is permanently removed as an option for its smartphone customers.

Huawei is still "far from ready" from launching its own OS, according to a report, as the internal project to launch a Huawei OS "has had its ups and downs and remains far from ready," sources told The Information.

Despite the Google ban, Huawei said Tuesday that its latest smartphone, the Honor Pro 20, will use Android.

Microsoft has also reportedly removed Huawei's MateBook laptops from its online store.

