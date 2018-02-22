Twitter sheds happy tears over Olympic gold-medal hockey game

Do you believe in miracles? If you remember the historic US Olympic hockey victory over the Russians at Lake Placid in 1980, you know the answer to that question is always a resounding yes.

And if you stayed up late Wednesday night to watch the US women's Olympic hockey team claim the gold medal over Canada in a shootout in Pyeongchang, South Korea, then you know miracles aren't a once-in-a-lifetime event. The 3-2 victory ended Canada's streak of four straight Olympic gold medals.

This squad right here. pic.twitter.com/jpaTBthoX8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 22, 2018

Fans rejoiced in a way that no one could've imagined back in those Lake Placid days, sharing memes and joy on social media.

US goalie Maddie Rooney, who stopped shot after amazing shot in the shootout, was a favorite, and she even earned a few new titles in her Wikipedia entry.

As @paulacweston pointed out, it's already been changed back. I guess it was a 1-day appointment.🏅 — Alex Faust (@alex_faust) February 22, 2018

MADDIE ROONEY MOOD pic.twitter.com/LqvP7v4e2L — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 22, 2018

And don't forget Jocelyne Lamoureux, who scored the winning shootout goal with some brilliant stickwork. (Her twin, Monique, scored the goal that sent the game into overtime.)

PUT JOCELYNE LAMOUREUX ON THE HANDS TEAM!!! GOLD!!! #USA pic.twitter.com/qNtiC6Wlvz — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 22, 2018

That's an NHL-caliber deke. That was incredible — Nick the Goalie (@HotIceSkaterGuy) February 22, 2018

I wept a bit for the Canadian goalie. Very impressive. — Overcharge.tv (@overchargeapp) February 22, 2018

Just how she imagined it as a kid.. goalie had no chance — Iffy @best (@iffy_atbest) February 22, 2018

Tattoo this Jocelyne Lamoureux shootout goal on my face. Jesus. What a move. https://t.co/KjWk5EYxrf — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) February 22, 2018

Jocelyne Lamoureux is the president now. that's how this works. — Kyle M. (@KyleWIIM) February 22, 2018

Monique Lamoureux-Morando just told Pierre McGuire that Jocelyne's shootout move is something they've been working on with their skills coach and it has a name -- "Oops I Did it Again." — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) February 22, 2018

Fellow Olympians, including Olympic ice-dancing medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani and figure skater Adam Rippon, were rooting for their fellow Americans.

USA!!!! USA!!!! USA!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) February 22, 2018

YESSSSSSSS!!!!! — Maia Shibutani (@MaiaShibutani) February 22, 2018

So so so ridiculously overjoyed for them!!! They’re such good friends, amazing teammates, and great ambassadors for their sport, and @TeamUSA. — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) February 22, 2018

MY SWEET AND BEAUTIFUL CHAMPIONS 😭❤️ — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 22, 2018

Reactions from the USA House in PyeongChang! 🙌🥇😱 pic.twitter.com/dYbvWoK9xP — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 22, 2018

1998: 🇺🇸

2002: 🇨🇦

2006: 🇨🇦

2010: 🇨🇦

2014: 🇨🇦

2018: 🇺🇸 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

And even Jim Craig, the goaltender back in 1980 on another Feb. 22 when the US beat Russia in the "Miracle on Ice" game, weighed in. (It would be two days later, on Feb. 24, 1980, that the US claimed the gold medal.)

The impossible becomes possible when you BELIEVE! 38 years ago today! #teamUSA pic.twitter.com/AY5J7FSKAu — Jim Craig (@JimCraigUSA) February 22, 2018

The US now has 2 miracles on ice #USAvsCAN — Blake Edmondson (@Shakinblake23) February 22, 2018

But no question, it was a hard way for Canada to take the silver, and loyal fans stuck by their team.

That’s a good way to phrase it. Never before has the 🥈 been won like that. Congrats @HC_Women you made 🇨🇦 proud. — Richard Arnold (@Rarnold_26) February 22, 2018

*standing ovation* proud of you all. I hope someday my daughter becomes an amazing athlete like all of you. #can — CanEHdian (@Jun00n) February 22, 2018