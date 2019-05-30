Esto también se puede leer en español.

US officials want T-Mobile and Sprint to create a new wireless competitor, report says

The two carriers are working to get a $26.5 billion merger approved.

Sprint and T-Mobile might make a new network

Justice Department officials reportedly want T-Mobile and Sprint to make a new, competing wireless carrier as part of a deal to clear their $26.5 billion merger, according to Bloomberg.

Sprint and T-Mobile weren't immediately available for comment.

The two wireless carriers are working on possible concessions to get the deal approved, unnamed sources told Bloomberg. Merging T-Mobile and Sprint would reduce the number of major US carriers from four to three. DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim reportedly still wants four carriers.

The DOJ didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

