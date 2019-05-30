Justice Department officials reportedly want T-Mobile and Sprint to make a new, competing wireless carrier as part of a deal to clear their $26.5 billion merger, according to Bloomberg.
Sprint and T-Mobile weren't immediately available for comment.
The two wireless carriers are working on possible concessions to get the deal approved, unnamed sources told Bloomberg. Merging T-Mobile and Sprint would reduce the number of major US carriers from four to three. DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim reportedly still wants four carriers.
The DOJ didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Google Assistant gets to know you better: A new "Personal references" feature allows your phone and smart speaker to remember extra contact details and makes personalized recommendations.
Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.
Discuss: US officials want T-Mobile and Sprint to create a new wireless competitor, report says
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.