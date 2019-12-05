US officials put $5 million bounty on Russian hacking group Evil Corp. leader

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

The US Department of Justice and the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency announced charges on Thursday against the Russian hacking group "Evil Corp.," alleging that the organization was behind "two of the worst computer hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade."

The international hacking schemes started in May 2009 and are still ongoing, according to US federal prosecutors. The two agencies announced charges against Evil Corp.'s leader, Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev, a hacker associated with the group. Both are Russian citizens, and US officials allege that Yakubets had worked with the Russian government on other cyberattacks.

Along with the charges, the State Department and the FBI announced a $5 million reward for any information leading to Yakubets' arrest -- the largest reward ever offered for a cybercriminal.

"Maksim Yakubets allegedly has engaged in a decade-long cybercrime spree that deployed two of the most damaging pieces of financial malware ever used and resulted in tens of millions of dollars of losses to victims worldwide," Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in a statement.

Prosecutors are accusing Evil Corp. of creating the banking malware "Dridex," sometimes known as "Bugat" or "Cridex." The malware was designed to automatically steal financial and personal information on computers it infected, specifically targeting online banking credentials.

FBI

Dridex later evolved to include ransomware -- malware that encrypts crucial files and holds computers hostage until victims pay the hacker. The malware would infect computers by tricking victims into clicking links in emails or a fake online banking page, according to the indictment.

The hack hit several businesses, including two banks, four companies involved in petroleum, a building materials supply company, a firearm manufacturer and a school district, according to court documents.

"Deploying 'Bugat' malware, also known as 'Cridex' and 'Dridex,' these cybercriminals targeted individuals and companies in western Pennsylvania and across the globe in one of the most widespread malware campaigns we have ever encountered," US attorney for the western district of Pennsylvania Scott Brady said in a statement.

Prosecutors are also charging Yakubets for his role in the "Zeus" malware, a hacking campaign starting in May 2009 that allegedly stole millions from bank accounts. The alleged hackers had infected thousands of computers and stolen passwords and account numbers, which they used to log into banking accounts, according to the indictment.

The hack hit 21 municipalities, banks and non-profit organizations in 11 states, according to the criminal complaint. The malware attempted to steal $220 million from its victims, and successfully stole $70 million from people's bank accounts.

"Yakubets and his associates have allegedly been responsible for losses and attempted losses totalling hundreds of millions of dollars," NCA director Rob Jones said in a statement. "This is not a victimless crime, those losses were once people's life savings, now emptied from their bank accounts."

You can read the full indictment here: